Carol Joanne Standke
Dec. 12, 1952 — Aug. 10, 2020
Carol Joanne Standke (nee Angi), age 67, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1952, in Menominee, Michigan, to parents Joseph and Edith (nee Parkensky) Angi. Carol attended Bay View High School in Milwaukee, and graduated with the class of 1971. On October 28, 1972, she married the love of her life, Max Standke, in Wild Rose. Carol worked as a quality control employee at the West Bend Co. until her retirement. She enjoyed going shopping or to the casino, and she loved jewelry and new cars, as well as taking vacations and spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Max Standke; her beloved children, Mark (Julie) Standke, and JoAnn (Ben) Jensen; dear grandchildren, Isabella Gundrum, Trinity King, Ashley Jensen, and Ethan Jensen; and her sister, Delores (Jerry) Hatcher.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; as well as siblings, Shirley (Lee) Deacon, Patricia Ignjatovic, and Edward Angi.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.