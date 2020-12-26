SLINGER
Carol Kochar
Dirk Wildt and Stevie Mistele-Wildt of Cobblestone Builders announce with great sadness that Dirk’s mom, Carol Kochar (Jensen), passed on peacefully while at home in Slinger on Friday December 18, 2020.
Mom and her husband of 41 years, Jim, were able to move closer to us in April after living in Lone Rock for 32 years. We were happy to have them both closer to Jackson, where Dirk and Stevie made their home after living in Menomonee Falls and New Berlin.
Carol graduated from Menomonee Falls High School and was a graduate of The Milwaukee County Hospital School of Nursing and retired in 1989 from the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. Her creativity in quilt making was like no other. Her quilts are truly works of art and as she would say, “My quilts will be my legacy” and they sure are.
A socially distanced funeral will be held on Wednesday, December, 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Masks will be required. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held in spring 2021.