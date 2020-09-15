Carol Lynn Rowe
July 1, 1954 – Sept. 12, 2020
Carol Lynn Rowe (nee Meinhardt) age 66 years, passed away at her residence on Saturday September 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 1, 1954, in Davenport, Iowa to Wayne and Nalda (nee Bluedorn) Meinhardt. She graduated from Davenport Central High School Class of 1972. On August 6, 2006, Carol married Chris Rowe in West Bend. She retired from West Bend High School in 2011. Carol’s passions were American Players Theater, book clubs with friends, spending time with family, and traveling with her husband, Chris. Carol is survived by her husband, Chris; daughters Jodie (Matt) Stollenwerk and Katie (Troy) Mueller; grandkids Scott and Grant Stollenwerk and Emmeric and Ansel Mueller; her brothers Steve (the late Lynn) and Joe (Lori) Meinhardt; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation only for Carol will be held on Thursday, September 17, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095, 4:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m.
