HARTFORD
Carol Mae Schumacher
Sept. 2, 1930 — Oct. 12, 2020
Carol Mae Schumacher (nee Stuebs), age 90, of Hartford passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. Carol was born September 2, 1930, in Two Rivers to Irene (nee Hoffman) and Erlo Stuebs. She was united in marriage to Donald C. Schumacher on August 28, 1965, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. Carol will be remembered dearly of her endless love of family. She was proud of all her children and grandchildren who are her greatest accomplishment and she loved with her whole heart. Carol had a kind spirit, a smile that would light up a room and a contagious laugh. She had a positive outlook on life. Whenever she felt down, she would look up. Carol was devoted member of Peace Lutheran Church, an avid sports fan especially of Wisconsin sports teams, NASCAR, and country music.
Carol is survived by her loving children, Tim Schmidt, Jeff (Kathy) Schmidt, Colleen (Brian) Schumacher, all three of Hartford, Melissa (Ken) Vlassak of Slinger, Bill Ryan, and Becky Kranz, both of Hartford; cherished grandchildren, Trevor, Nathan, Amber, Ashley, Jessica, Brook, Brandon, Robbie, Serena, Dominic, Angie, Sandy, Jamie; cherished great- grandchildren, Teare, Alexandra, Jayden, Kyla, Porter, Kayden, Daxten, Tiran, Grayson, Scarlett, Sawyer, and Nariah. She is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Erlo Stuebs; parents-in-law, Herbert and Cora (nee Hill) Schumacher; her beloved husband of 41 years, Don; children, Todd Schumacher and Peggy Sue Schmidt-Ryan; daughter-in-law Tammy Schmidt; brother, Harlan “Red” Stuebs; brothers-in-law, Elroy (Patricia) Schumacher and Keith Hemp; grandchildren Kayla and Brandon Vlasak and great-granddaughter Adeline Lehman Schmidt.
Funeral services for Carol will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center St., Hartford, WI 53027) with Pastor Paul Waldschmidt officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Private inurnment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Carol are appreciated to Peace Lutheran Church.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.