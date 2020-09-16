Carole L. Tuttle
Jan. 2, 1931 — Sept. 6, 2020
The lighthouse keeper’s daughter has been welcomed into heaven. Carole L. Tuttle (nee Graan) quietly passed away on September 6, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born in Algoma on January 2, 1931, as the last of the 13 children of Carl J. Graan and Anna Freda Graan (nee Strand).
After high school, Carole moved to Milwaukee and worked at AC Spark Plug, later Delco Electronics. She had a thirty-year career at Delco, which included assembling parts that were used in the guidance system of the Apollo rockets.
On March 21, 1953, Carole married her high school sweetheart, Wayne A. Tuttle, when he returned from military service. Carole and Wayne grew their family to include daughter Rill (Paul) Mark, son (the late) Terry Tuttle, and daughter Tracy Tuttle.
After retiring at age 50, Carole focused on her family and enjoyed cribbage and other card games, playing bingo, solving crosswords, watching sports, bowling, singing, cooking, and traveling to Las Vegas. The family spent many happy years at their cottage in Door County. Carole left us with many happy memories and humorous stories.
She was predeceased by her parents, son Terry, brothers and sisters, and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Carole is survived by Wayne, her loving husband of 67 years; daughters Rill and Tracy; grandchildren Amber (Eric) Kleiss and Jory Waldbillig (Melissa Martin); great-grandchildren Autumn, Emmory, and Willow Kleiss; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A gathering for family and friends will be on Saturday, September 19, at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend from 2 until 3 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:00 at the funeral home.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.