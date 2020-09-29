Caroline V. Roell, 86
Caroline V. Roell (nee Wayerski) of Cedarburg passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 86 years. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth A. Roell for 62 years; beloved mother of Rhonda (Wally) Werner, Robb (Kathy) Roell, Susanna (Jim) Krause, Victoria (Fred) Smith and Stuart Roell; and proud Granny of 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Pearl Hale and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tracy Ann, five sisters and two brothers. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation at the church on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.