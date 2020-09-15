WEST BEND
Catherine C. Pollow
Sept. 24, 1923 — Sept. 9, 2020
Catherine C. Pollow, 96, of West Bend passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Waterford in West Bend.
Catherine was born on September 24, 1923, in Wind Lake, the daughter of the late Peter and Martha (nee Heise) Mueller. Catherine was married to Howard Fahl; he passed away on July 29, 1970. She was then united in marriage to Melvin Pollow. Melvin preceded her in death on December 18, 1995.
Catherine is the mother of two daughters and has three grandchildren. She graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee. In her younger years, she worked for the telephone company in Milwaukee, as a savings and loan officer. Her all-time favorite job was a legal secretary. She loved making quilts and donated them to Pilgrim Lutheran Church in West Bend for their missions. She also enjoyed reading and shopping.
A memorial service for Catherine will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Drive, in West Bend.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Catherine’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.