SLINGER
Catherine Mary Weninger
June 20, 1931 - Nov. 8, 2020
Catherine “Katie” M. Weninger (nee Vogt) passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at Serenity Villa in Slinger. She was born on June 20, 1931, in West Bend to Nicholas and Helena (nee Jansen) Vogt. She was raised in West Bend, graduating from West Bend High School Class of 1949. In 1951, Catherine married Jacob “Jack” Weninger, raising nine children on the family dairy farm. Later, Catherine earned her associate degree. She worked as a medical record technician at Cedar Lake Home for over 30 years.
Catherine’s interests were golfing, gardening, playing sheepshead, polka dancing, and she was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. For over 65 years, Jack and Katie got together monthly with their high school friends and played sheepshead. She loved attending her grandchildren’s many activities and events. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and lector at St. Lawrence Parish for many years. Katie was very involved with her investment club.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Jack; children Doris Weninger, Mark (Elizabeth), Paul (friend Ellen Zydzik), Luke (Jeanne), John, Roman (Kristine), Jaqueline Konrath, James (Jennifer) and Lisa Weninger. She is further survived by 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Clarence Vogt, Helen (Harvey) Oelhafen, Carl (Helen) Vogt, Therese (John) Oelhafen, Cyrilla (William) Thull, Eleanor (Edwin) Ihlenfeld and Denis (Marian) Vogt.
A memorial service for Catherine will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Final place of rest will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Hartford.
The family would like to thank Stacey Brandt N.P., Dr. Weber, staff at Aurora Medical Center Hartford, and Serenity Villa in Slinger.
