WEST BEND
Cecilia E. “Tootie” Hefter
May 24, 1925 — Oct. 10, 2020
Cecilia E. “Tootie” Hefter (nee Rodenkirch) age 95 of West Bend died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Wellington Place in Hartford. She was born May 24, 1925, in the Town of Farmington to Henry and Clara (nee Koenigs) Rodenkirch and married Roman R. Hefter on June 30, 1951, at Immaculate Conception St. Mary Church in Barton. Roman preceded her in death on January 28, 1992.
Tootie lived in the Town of Farmington until her marriage when they settled on the Rodenkirch farm. In 1961 they moved to West Bend where she was employed at Amity Leather Products for 32 years, retiring in 1987.
She enjoyed gardening and fishing and most of all she enjoyed the company of others, especially her family.
Tootie is survived by her brother-in-law and sisters-inlaw: Darlene Hefter of Allenton, Thomas (Lorraine) Hefter of Slinger and Charlene Miotke of West Bend; her nephew Raymond Krell, dear friends Steve and Sue Nettesheim, nieces, nephews, their families, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clara Rodenkirch; her husband, Roman Hefter; her sister Dorothy (Cyreldus) Krell, and her brother Elmer Rodenkirch. She was further preceded in death by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donald (Gwen) Hefter, Dennis (Doris) Hefter, Betty (Francis) Matenaer, Annabelle (Arthur) Sauer, Raymond Hefter Jr. and John Hefter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, October 16, 202,0 at 6:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception St. Mary Church in West Bend with Rev. Carlos Londono presiding. Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s Old Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Friday at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wellington Place in Hartford, the Fred A. Schaefer Post 1393 VFW or the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave condolences.