Charlene Ikeya, 82
Charlene Ikeya, age 82, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Charlene was born November 22, 1937 in Kahului, HI. She was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Maui High School and went on to attend Maunaloa Junior College before moving to Los Angeles in 1957, where she worked at New York Life Insurance. On March 7, 1958, she married Gene Ikeya in Pasadena, CA, and then moved to Colorado. Charlene and Gene spent 58 years on Colorado before moving to Grafton in 2010. Charlene loved working in the garden and with flowers and had a knack at making things beautiful. She was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on her granddaughters. Charlene loved being with family and friends and cared deeply about them. Her smile, laughter, warmth and compassion, creativity, wit, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Gene. She was the loving mother of daughters Deanna Ikeya (Bob Baryla) and Sandra (Mike) Uihlein, cherished Nana to Brook and Zoe Uihlein, and sister of Masaru and Kenji Abe.
A private memorial was held at the home of daughter Sandra. A celebration of life will be held in Colorado Springs next summer.
Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Ozaukee Chapter.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.