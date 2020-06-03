CHICAGO
Charles ‘Chuck’ Bromberg
Feb. 28, 1961 — April 9, 2020
Charles “Chuck” R. Bromberg, of Chicago passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on February 28, 1961, to parents Charles and Barbara (Nalan) Bromberg. He graduated from Germantown High School in 1979 and headed down to Chicago for college that same year. He made the city his home and loved it there. He worked at The Hampton Inn/Homewood Suites Hotel in downtown Chicago as a building engineer and loved his job. Chuck was a Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan until the day he died. He also loved
golfing and being outdoors. He was a kind and thoughtful person who will be missed by his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by siblings Kathy Lewis (Bromberg), Karen Bromberg, Ann Bromberg, Donna (Dave) Ebert, Mark Bromberg; nephew, Dennis (fiancé Jalena) Jernberg and special friend, Ramona Rodriguez. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Bromberg and brother-in-law, Mike Lewis. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.