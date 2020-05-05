Charles (Chuck) Millard Harmon, 84
On Friday, May 1, 2020, Charles (Chuck) Millard Harmon passed away peacefully with family by his side at the age of 84. Charles was a graduate of West Aurora High School, where he lettered in 4 sports and set multiple football records as a halfback and defensive tackle. After attending Illinois Wesleyan and serving in the Naval reserves for two years he entered active naval service and was stationed on the USS Columbus. After his discharge from the Navy he moved to Milwaukee for a job opportunity. In Milwaukee, he met his first wife and became a mechanical draftsman for Harnischfeger for 37 years until his retirement. While he embraced most aspects of his Wisconsin residence, he never completely gave up on his beloved Bears and Cubbies. He took his children to Brewers and Bucks games every year. His love of all things sports would last his lifetime as he became a champion bowler and would often play tennis and bowl 2-4 times a week in each sport late into his life. He loved going to his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and instigating family cribbage wars. For relaxation he would take his 14-foot Butterfly racing sailboat out for pleasure cruises, that when taken with his children or brother would become capsizing tutorials until the boat earned the name of the “Sink Quick.” His love of sports, family and his Lord Jesus Christ became the hallmarks of his life.
On July 21, 2007, Chuck and Janet (nee Kucksdorf) Maier were united in marriage at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon, where they were members for many years. They both were very grateful that God joined these two “seasoned seniors” together at this point in their lives, while still enjoying good health. For many years they had an active social life, going out to dinner and socializing with many bowling, tennis and bridge friends. They also enjoyed their yearly summer trips, with three other couples, to enjoy the musicals at Northern Sky Theater in Door County.
During the last few years Chuck’s health began to decline and for the last two years he was too weak to leave the house. Although he was a quiet man, he was a good listener and always enjoyed when friends would come over to visit. He was actively involved with many activities at his church. He served as an usher, greeter, participated in many Bible studies, played pickleball and helped run the bridge club. His strong faith in God and Jesus, and his beautiful church family were truly a blessing in his life!
Charles was preceded in death by his brother Richard; father, Millard; and mother, Marion (nee Lembke), all of Aurora, Ill.; his first wife, Lucretia (nee Wood); and his stepdaughter Lori (Thad Steffen). He is survived by his loving wife, Jan Harmon of Cedarburg; brother David (Ginny) of Elburn, Ill.; daughters Kenli (Tony Couppee), Renee and Charlene, all of the Milwaukee area; son, Scott (Beth nee Petersen) of Valparaiso, Ind.; grandchildren Hudson Nyhart, Ransom Nyhart, Lucretia Nyhart, Jubal Harmon and Zion Harmon, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. He is further survived by his stepchildren Dave (Barb Cihlar) Maier, Ken Maier, Dan (Sue) Maier, Terri (Bruce) Weber, Tim (Donna) Maier and nine step-grandchildren.
Many thanks to Horizon Home Care & Hospice and Lawlis Family Hospice for making the end of his earthly journey so comfortable. The Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg is assisting the family, and a memorial service will be held at Crossroads Presbyterian Church at a future date.