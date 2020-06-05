Charles ‘Chuck’ P. Pischke
March 16, 1955 — April 21, 2020
Charles “Chuck” P. Pischke, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Froedtert of West Bend Medical Center. He was born on March 16, 1955, in the village of Barton to James and Lucille (nee Vujnovich) Pischke. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School, Silverbrook Jr. High and West Bend East High School, graduating in 1973. Chuck was an avid welder his entire life. He enjoyed fishing, camping, photography and playing with his grandchildren.
Chuck is survived by his children, Carrie (Anthony) Kuhaupt, Scott (Jessica Taylor) Pischke, Andrew Pischke; grandchildren, Katherine and Erin Kuhaupt, Steel and Aubree Pischke; brother, Robert “Bob” Pischke. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and older brothers James “Jimmer” Pischke and Patrick Pischke Sr. (May 2, 2020). A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Fifth Ave United Methodist Church (323 S. 5th Ave.) in West Bend, with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. A private burial will be held for family. A special thank-you to the staff of Froedtert of West Best Medical Center and West Bend Fire Department.