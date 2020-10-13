Charles ‘Chuck’ R. Hoppe, 80
Charles R. Hoppe, of Mequon passed away October 4, 2020, after 80 well-lived years on this earth.
Chuck was born in Milwaukee on March 27, 1940, the son of the late Howard and Ida (Potzner) Hoppe. When Chuck was 10 years old, the family moved to the farm in Mequon. In spite of many chores before and after school, Chuck ran track all four years of high school, and graduated from Cedarburg High School in June of 1958. On August 10, 1963, he married the love of his life, Betty Jean Noreen.
Chuck served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a gunner in a UH 34D helicopter while serving two tours in Vietnam. After 24 years of faithful service in the Marine Corps, Chuck was honorably discharged and remained in California. Chuck was post commander for two years at VFW Post #133 in Huntington Beach, CA. He was a member of American Legion Post #457 in Mequon, and enjoyed volunteering at the Farm Bureau each year at the Ozaukee County Fair.
Chuck began his career as a second-shift supervisor at Power Products in Grafton and was later employed at McDonald Douglas in El Segundo, CA, and Hughes Aircraft in Irvine, CA, where he retired after 25 years as a master machinist. Most notably, while working at McDonald Douglas, he produced a prototype part for Apollo 11.
Chuck had a great love for automobiles. In his earlier years, he and his brother, Dick, could be found racing cars at the Union Grove races, or helping many of the drivers who drove stock car at the Cedarburg stock races. After retirement, Chuck could still be found tinkering with cars, engines, or other motors on the family farm in Mequon.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard Hoppe; his wife, Betty Jean; his son Charles Jr.; and daughter Renee Johnson.
Chuck is survived by his children Curtis Hoppe, Chris (Deanna) Hoppe, Clayton (Virginia) Hoppe, Conrad (Nina) Hoppe, Cheryl (Artie) Dison, son-in-law Jeff Johnson; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg. Interment at Immanuel Cemetery. He will be in state on Thursday, prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.
Chuck will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Betty Jean, at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg.
The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the loving caregivers at the Milwaukee VA and Allay Home and Hospice who touched Chuck’s life and were inspired by his sense of humor and thoughtfulness. And to his son Curtis, and his friend and caregiver, Carolynn, who were there through his sickness, and up to his last breath, thank you for being there for him; we truly couldn’t have done it without you.