Charles ‘Chuck’ Simpson
July 1, 1941 – August 7, 2020
Charles “Chuck” Simpson, 79, went home to be with his Divine Savior on August 7, 2020. Chuck was born on July 1, 1941, to the late James C. and Mary D. Simpson in Hartford. After returning home from serving in the United States Army, he met and married the love of his life, Carol Ann (Kurth) Simpson. They celebrated their 56th anniversary this past April and together they have three wonderful children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Charles retired from Wisconsin Electric Power after 35 years of service. Charles was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 2930. Chuck enjoyed traveling throughout the country with his bride, seeing God’s creation, especially the mountains out west, gardening, landscaping, and was an avid sports fan. But what brought him true joy was spending time with his family, serving them, and loving them well. He was the best husband, dad and grandfather ever! Chuck was a selfless, kind, humble, and thoughtful man. He devoted his life to his wife and family. He valued relationships and intentionally made time to listen, encourage, or help in any way he could. He modeled a life of faith, generosity, and love. His legacy is the perfect example of how to love others well.
Chuck is survived by his devoted wife, Carol; children Amy (Tracy) Biegler of Peshtigo, Thomas (Michelle) Simpson of West Bend, and Kelly Simpson of Painesville, Ohio; grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua (Grace) and Camryn Biegler, Brea (Brandon) Chapman, TJ Simpson, Lindsay and Drew Katz; and two great-grandchildren (Mila and Jax Chapman). He is also survived by two brothers, Michael (Chris) and Steve (Kathy) as well as other relatives and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene; beloved granddaughter Abigail, and three very special furry family pals.
A private memorial service for family will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend. In lieu of flowers, Chuck has outlined his wishes that donations should be directed to the Abigail Elise Simpson Memorial Fund, Family Promise, or Washington County Humane Society.
Special thanks to Froedtert NICU/5SW staff and Kathy Hospice House for wonderful care, the Phillip Funeral Home for assisting the family with arrangements, and Deacon Sherie Kruse for presiding over the memorial service.
Horicon Bank, c/o Abigail Elise Simpson Memorial Fund, 1535 Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095; Family Promise — https://familypromisewc.org; Washington County Humane Society — https://www.wchspets.org.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.