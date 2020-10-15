Charles H. Schultz
Nov. 22, 1932 — Oct. 12, 2020
Charles H. Schultz, 87, lifelong Kewaskum-area resident, went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 12, 2020. Charles, Chuck, Charlie — whatever name you knew him by, he truly was one-of-a-kind! Forever lovingly remembered for his wonderful smile, easy-going way and gentle soul. Charles was born at home on the family farm, in the Town of Mitchell, to Arthur and Marie Schultz, on November 22, 1932. An only child and the light of his parents’ eyes, he acquired his work ethic at an early age, living and working on the farm together with his parents, uncle, aunt and cousins. He attended grade school at Sunny Hill, the proverbial one-room country schoolhouse where he and his cousins walked “uphill both ways.” In 1950, he graduated from Kewaskum High School.
His love of working with his hands and being outdoors evolved into a lifelong career that spanned more than 50 years building quality homes, where many customers became lasting friends.
In 1953, Uncle Sam and the U.S. Army called Charles to serve in Korea where he was a corporal (T) with the 181st Signal Depot Company, working as a power man. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and resumed building houses with his father, uncle Otto, cousin Robert, and eventually, with his son-in-law, Mike.
On Sept. 1, 1957, Charles was a groomsman for a relative’s wedding in Sheboygan. As fate would have it, a chance encounter at this wedding would have him meet the love of his life, Beverly J. Plier. They were united in marriage on June 20, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. The couple settled into a happy life in Kewaskum where they welcomed children, Debbie and David, ran a successful building business and were later delighted with the arrival of grandchildren, Brady and Gracie. A treasured circle of friends completed the picture enjoying travel, card playing, dancing, Packer parties and many good times spent with family and friends.
Charles and Beverly were married just short of 60 years when Beverly preceded him in passing on March 6, 2019. He was further preceded in death by his parents and two infant siblings.
A “Laugh Every Day” motto and Charles’ twinkle-eyed grin accompanied him throughout his life, even through the many years of challenges he faced dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
Surviving and cherishing Charles’ memory are his daughter, Debbie Nigh; son-in-law, Mike Nigh; son, David Schultz (Jennifer Gallun); and grandchildren, Brady Schultz and Gracie Schultz.
Further survivors include cousins, Robert (Edna) Schultz and Kenneth (Dolores) Jandre; a brother-in-law, Donald (Susan) Plier; nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital, Horizon Hospice team, Dacy Reimer, APNP and the caregivers, staff and extended family at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend, which Charles called home for the past three years.
Charles and Beverly were members of St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum for many years.
Memorials may be sent to the funeral home with designation for St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Parkinson Association.
A graveside service and burial with military honors will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lutheran Memorial Park, corner of Highway 45 and Highway H West, Kewaskum, WI 53040 with Pastor Timothy Henning officiating. A recording of the service will be posted later to the funeral home website.
DAD, we were all abundantly BLESSED to have had you in our lives and we will forever hold you in our hearts. We could not have asked for a better dad. Your work here on earth is done. Go rest easy in Heaven.
WE WILL MEET AGAIN.