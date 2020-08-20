RICHFIELD
Charles Schmitz
Charles Schmitz of Richfield died in the early hours of August 18, 2020, at the age of 89. His parents were Arthur and Esther Schmitz. He went to Menomonee Falls High School and upon graduation he worked at Middle West Manufacturing, where he was a welder for 45 years.
He married Louise Schuster on October 13, 1951. When he retired they moved to a hobby farm in Richfield where he enjoyed using his saw mill and shingle mill. He sawed lumber and wood shingles for many customers.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 68 years, Louise; and his children: Leroy (Paula), Charlene (Jim) Malson, Carol (Mike) Wolf, Lavern (Irene), Lawrin (Kim), Leon (Kimm) and Christine (Bill) Burg. He is further survived by his 15 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Steven, Jenny, Sarah, Daniel, Andy, Amy, Adam, Allen, Matthew, Rebecca, Megan, Ryan, Amanda and Bryan; 14 great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Amelia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, W204 N11490 Goldendale Road, Germantown. Private burial will follow in Washington County Memorial Park. The family will greet visitors on Thursday, August 20, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home, N168-W20135 Main St, Jackson. In lieu of flowers memorials to the St. Boniface Food Pantry are appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to the wonderful team at Aurora At Home Hospice Care.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave condolences.