WEST BEND
Charles Spaeth
August 9, 1932 – August 18, 2020
Charles (Chuck) Isadore Spaeth, 88, of West Bend died August 18, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Born to Lawrence and Margaret (nee Melder) Spaeth on August 9, 1932 on the family farm on County Road C in Jackson, Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He married Barbara Sponholz on July 13, 1957, at Holy Angels Church in West Bend. The couple dairy farmed in the Town of Polk. A couple of years later they bought a dairy farm in the Town of Farmington where they raised their family of four girls.
Chuck, as he was known to all, was considered by many a good man. He was a well-respected, successful dairy farmer who was known for his strong work ethic, perseverance, drive for perfection and a job always done right. His pride of his farm and daughters ran deep. When people commented on having four girls on a farm, he would tell them, “My girls worked just as hard, if not harder, than the boys.” His girls knew equal rights when it came to working on the farm, as they were expected to do any job necessary to get jobs done on the family farm. If a skill wasn’t known, it was taught with a quick, one-time lesson and problem solving was expected.
Chuck’s passion was farming. He farmed his entire life, outside of his military service. He had a deep knowledge of his cows and his land. Family life and holidays revolved around the farm and his life revolved around family. His family knew him as a devoted husband, dedicated father, rough and tough on the outside, warm and soft on the inside. His happiest moments were when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren surrounded him.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughters Carol Spaeth-Bauer (Gary Bauer), Bonnie Lindbeck (Keith), Cheryl Starling (Jon Paul), Brenda Mundt (Mike); grandchildren Stephanie Nottling (Justin Graf, significant other), Greg Bauer, Andrew Bauer (Emily Young, significant other), Chad Gillian (Kayla Hutchison, fiancée), Alexandra Gillian (Andre Howard, significant other), Cassie Tappa (Andy) and Ryan Megonigle; great-grandchildren: Brock and Jase Nottling, Magnolia Graf, Ellie and Charles Bauer, and Lane and Lara Tappa, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Margaret (née Melder) Spaeth; brothers Joseph, David, and Michael; sisters Rita Beder and Ethel Weninger; mother- and father-in-law, Herbert and Marjory Sponholz; other in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (521 Congress St., Newburg). Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
