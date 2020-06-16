HARTFORD
Christine ‘Chris’ Anne Rather
Jan. 23, 1959 — June 13, 2020
Christine “Chris” Anne Rather (nee Rex), born Jan. 23, 1959, found eternal peace June 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at the age of 61. She was the beloved wife of Kevin Rather; loving mother of Kim (Jason), Bill, Andy (Kayleigh), and Kate (Tom). She is survived by her father, Orville Rex, and brother, Dan Rex. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Rex. She was dear grandmother to Jake, Rachael, Emily, Henry, Penelope, Jane, and Connor, and is further survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 1, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, and Thursday, June 18, at North Point Community Church, 400 W. Capitol Dr., Hartland, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private interment to follow.
Complete service details can be found at https://www.harderfuneralhome.com/obituaries.