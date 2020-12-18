WEST BEND
Christine ‘Chris’ Oetzel
Dec. 24, 1951 - Dec. 12, 2020
Christine “Chris” Oetzel (nee Johnson), age 68, peacefully entered heaven on December 12, 2020. She was the best friend and loving wife to Larry Oetzel, and wonderful mother to Amy Oetzel Lee and William Oetzel.
Chris was born December 24, 1951, to Douglas and Marilyn Johnson. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1970, where she met her husband to be, Larry Oetzel, in second-year Latin class in 1967. Chris and Larry were married on September 16, 1972. They lived most of their married life in Shorewood, Illinois, where Chris was the church secretary for Hope Lutheran Church for more than 20 years. She also volunteered her time to the Joliet Crisis Line for many years handling suicide and other crisis calls. Chris and Larry moved back to West Bend in 2015 after Larry’s retirement to be near family.
Chris is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Amy (Joseph) Lee of Wes Bend; son, William (Christina) Oetzel of Shorewood, Illinois; sister Kathleen (Gerald) Bongard of Saukville; and five grandchildren, Thomas and Katie and David Lee of West Bend and Addison and Delaney Oetzel of Shorewood, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Karen Johnson.
Chris will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held next year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Lupus Foundation of America.
