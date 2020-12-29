Christopher Ryan DeFendi, 35
Christopher Ryan DeFendi, age 35 of Cedarburg, was called home to the Lord on December 19, 2020, following complications of a liver transplant.
His warm heart, contagious beautiful smile and kind soul, along with his Christian love for everyone, reached all who knew him. His family was priority; his commitment to them was limitless. Chris was born July 10, 1985, in Milwaukee, to Jeff DeFendi and Becky DeFendi-Behrens. Chris was baptized and confirmed at First Immanuel Lutheran Church. He graduated from Cedarburg High School. Chris excelled at all the sports he loved: soccer, baseball, football, track, hockey and bowling which led to many friendships. In his leisure time, Chris also enjoyed playing cards with family as well as a good game of horseshoes. His dedication to sports taught him the discipline he needed to achieve a successful work and management career at Maxwells, Larry’s Market (in Brown Deer) and Sendiks, where he also met the love of his life, Taylor.
Chris is survived by his mother, Becky (Richard) Behrens; brother, Shane (Lindsay) DeFendi; fiancee’ Taylor Wyatt-Knowlton; aunts and uncles: Cindy (Peter) Petric, Teresa (Devin) Hafemeister, Caralee (Jerry) Jacque, Melissa (Kurt) Gierach, Dennis (Sue) DeFendi, Christine (Jack) Moore and Michael DeFendi; his beloved nephews: Caiden, Rylen, Kyler and Jayce DeFendi. He is further survived by many cousins and friends.
Chris is reunited with his father, Jeff DeFendi; grandparents Norbert and Muriel Going, Frank and Beth DeFendi, also aunts Marjorie DeFendi and Lisa Schlough.
God gave Chris talents that defined his character: His faith in God, love for everyone, an appreciation of nature, and intra- and interpersonal skills. With these gifts, Chris reflected God’s love for all of us. Chris will be missed by everyone he touched. This is the true definition of success in life. In such a very short period of time, he graced this earth with his insight into life, which was well beyond his years.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedarburg. Interment will be at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg. At Chris’s wish, memorials to the family or animal rescue of their choosing are appreciated. A public celebration of Chris’s life will be held at a later date.
The Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.