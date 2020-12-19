JACKSON
Clifford J. Conaway
Oct. 8, 1931 — Dec. 17, 2020
Clifford J. Conaway of Jackson died on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 89 years. He was born on October 8, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to the late William and Marie (nee Benzenhoffer) Conaway. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Ingrid, and her husband Richard Lasecki; grandson Kevin and his wife, Shannon Lasecki; five great-grandchildren and his loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lotti, and son, Clifford Jr.
Private family services will be held.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.