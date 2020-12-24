Clifford W. Rathke, 94
Baptized and confirmed in the Lord Jesus Christ, Clifford W. Rathke of Grafton found eternal peace at his home on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was 94 years old. Clifford was born in Milwaukee on November 5, 1926, to Walter and Elsie (Ewig) Rathke.
Clifford was a graduate of Port Washington High School class of 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and later was transferred to the 20th Air Force Band, serving in Guam. He was honorably discharged in 1946. On September 16, 1950, Clifford was united in marriage with June Oppermann at Luther Memorial Chapel in Shorewood. The couple settled in Port Washington and raised their family. Clifford was a dedicated employee of 35 years with Freeman Chemical Corporation. Upon his retirement in 1989, Clifford and June spent time in Phoenix, Arizona and Tomahawk. Later they returned to Wisconsin, where they lived in Grafton to be closer to family. Clifford was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton, where he served in the St. Paul Male Choir.
Survivors include Clifford’s five children: Renee (Donald) Knuth of Port Washington, Myra (Dan) Matzke of De Pere, David (Maryann) Rathke of West Bend, Paula (Michael) Milas of Forest, VA, and Nola (Mark) Halfmann of Columbus. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Walter (the late Joyce) Oppermann of Neenah and Harold (the late Kathy) Oppermann of Cedarburg, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June Rathke; grandson Adam Matzke; grandson-in-law Ken Krueger; and sister-in-law Jean E. Rismeyer and her husband, Raymond.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton, WI 53024. Pastor Scott Kruse will preside. Clifford will be laid to rest next to his wife, June, at Union Cemetery in Port Washington with military honors observed. The family will receive visitors at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington, WI 53074 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12:00 noon.
Memorials in Clifford’s name are suggested to the St. Paul Lutheran Church School Music Fund.
