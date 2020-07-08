Conrad Lyle Dutcher ‘Dutch’
Conrad Lyle Dutcher “Dutch”, was born in Faribault, Minnesota, on December 4, 1927, to Lyle W. and Evelyn L. (née Paulson) Dutcher. He moved to Wisconsin as a child and graduated from Nathan Hale HS. He was a proud member of the Naval Reserve over the WWII years. Conrad married Carol Audrey Degner on July 3, 1950, and lived many happy years with her in Milwaukee, West Allis, and finally Menomonee Falls where she passed away on June 6, 2013. He drove city bus and street cars in their early years together, then worked as a driver for Tank Transport and REA Express, until retirement at age 65. He and Carol cleaned for many years for Sally’s Steakhouse in Merton. His hobbies were model airplanes, especially those of WWII, puzzles, fishing, chess, bowling, darts, watching sports on TV, bingo, and being an excellent family mechanic. Together they raised 4 children: Linda Hockerman, Kathy (Mark) Lipofski, Terri Kosciesza, and Michael (Jamie) Dutcher.
Conrad leaves behind his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Rosemary Maikut in Ohio, and many other relatives and friends.
Conrad was a faithful husband, kind father, and wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves a hole in the family fabric, but we know he is in Heaven with mom. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, and son-in-law Glen Hockerman.
The family would like to say thank you to Washington Heights in Hartford, where he enjoyed living the past six years. Also, a huge thank you to his favorite place to get a meal and was treated like a king by managers and staff, Ponderosa of Hartford.
A celebration of Conrad’s life will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027) with family greeting relatives and friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
