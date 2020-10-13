WEST BEND/KING
Cornelius J. “Corney” Beisbier
Cornelius J. “Corney” Beisbier went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was a resident at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King for the last two-plus years.
He was the son of the late Gregor and Marcella (nee Stoffel) Beisbier. On October 15, 1955, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Weis at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport. Corney served in the Army two years in Korea and three years in the National Guard. He was employed at Regal for 43 years. Corney was a real outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and trapping. Corney and Evie took many bus trips all over the country and Hawaii and Israel and Brazil. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was very involved with the Bible Baptist church at West Bend where he was a deacon for 12 years and member for 30 years.
He leaves behind his wife, Evie; five daughters, Mary (Roger) Doll, Patricia (Edwin) Buehler and Ellen (Marcio) Ferreira; two sons-in-law, David Nothem and Scott Bultman; 10 grandchildren, Jared (Jamie) Doll, Bruce Doll, Craig Doll, Jill (Brad) Worden, Stacey (Jeff) Jager, Hannah (Donald) Lee Brown, Alex Buehler, Diego Ferriera, Rodrigo Ferriera, and Bruno Ferriera; 10 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Louise (Joe) Bonlender, Lila Kleinhans, Paula (Allan) Schoofs, Mary (Danny) Schrauth, Beverly (Leo) Emmer; four brothers, Jerry (Linda) Beisbier, Greg Jr. (Julie) Beisbier, Ken Beisbier, Steve (Joyce) Beisbier; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Carol Nothem and Laura Bultman; brothers, Alois and Robert Beisbier; two sisters-in-law, Kay Beisbier and Sandy Beisbier; and brother-in-law Forest Woody Kleinhans.
A private family service will be held at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du lac.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Corney’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.