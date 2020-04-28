BLAINE, MINN.
Corrine ‘Co’ Elizabeth Behling Thompson
May 5, 1960 — April 18, 2020
Corrine ‘Co’ Elizabeth Behling Thompson, 59, was called to heaven on April 18, 2020. Born May 5, 1960, in Hales Corners and a longtime resident of Mequon-Cedarburg, she lived in Blaine, Minn.
Corrine is survived and endlessly cherished by her two daughters, Claire (Ben) Steinbach and Mollie (Alex) Thompson Vollmer; mother, Dorothy Behling; brother, Gary (Fran) Behling; husband, Kurt Thompson; and treasured grandson, Calvin Steinbach. She is further survived by siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she deeply adored. Corrine was preceded in death by her father, William Behling, and brother, Bruce Behling; grandparents; aunts and uncles.
She will be lovingly remembered for her vibrant personality, contagious laugh, generous heart and enduring faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ozaukee County Humane Society. We will celebrate Co’s life and legacy at Alliance Bible Church in Mequon later this year. For details visit Everloved.com/life-of/Corrine-Thompson.