Dale Frank Droese
Feb. 1. 1947 — April 29, 2020
Dale Frank Droese found peace on April 29, 2020, at 73 years of age. He is survived by his loving wife, Kristine (nee Gettelman), of 45 years. He is the loving father of Ryan and Andrew (Kirstyn) Droese, proud Papa of Nathaniel, Jackson, and Aubrey. He also is survived by his siblings: Bernice Grams, Jim Droese, Diane (Vern) Pomeroy, and David (Theresa) Droese; sisters-in-law, Lois, Pat, and Joyce Droese; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel; father, Clemence; stepfather, Ed Wiedmeyer; brothers, Ronnie, Roger, Harold, Jerry, Danny; and brother-in-law Jerry Grams.
Dale was born in Menomonee Falls on February 1, 1947. He loved telling the story of how he and his twin brother were born at home during a blizzard! After his father passed away in 1958, his mother remarried and moved to Richfield. Dale graduated from Slinger High School in 1966 and later attended Concordia College, proudly receiving a degree in education. He loved teaching and was a substitute teacher for many years. He enjoyed reading, writing, politics, and watching the Milwaukee Brewers. He was always willing to care for his grandchildren when needed, and as they grew, he enjoyed hearing about their many adventures in school and sports. Dale was also a very talented artist, and loved to paint rustic scenes on saws, rocks, blocks of wood, etc.
Dale’s remains will be buried at St. Paul’s UCC Cemetery in Menomonee Falls, followed by a celebration of life, on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s UCC, 520 W. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086, are appreciated.
The Droese family would like to thank Horizon Home Care and Hospice for all of the loving care they gave to Dale.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.