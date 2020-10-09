Dale Ivo Kreilkamp
Nov. 30, 1947 — Sept. 29, 2020
Dale Ivo Kreilkamp went home to be with his Lord Jesus on September 29, 2020 at age 72. Dale was born in Hartford on November 30, 1947 to Marie (Mamie) Gehring Kreilkamp and Walter (Pat) Kreilkamp. He grew up in the small town of Allenton hunting and fishing with boyhood friends. He served as an altar boy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. As a boy he loved spending time with his grandpa, filling his pipe and running to town for a pack of “Plowboy”. He graduated from Slinger Community High School in May 1966. He joined the Army in April 4, 1968 during the Vietnam War.
He married a lovely young lady named Marie Teters and out of that union came Bethany (Culpepper), Shawn Kreilkamp and Mary Nicole (Glaze). They later divorced. Dale drove a bus for Tri-Met for fourteen years and during that time he met Verla Francis. After two years, they decided they did not want to live apart so they married on May 20, 1989. Later, Dale became a business owner of Kreilkamp Hay & Feed until his retirement. Dale loved to shoot skeet, trap and birds and had many beloved hunting buddies. He was a faithful member of Rolling Hills Community Church and loved to help out wherever he could. One of the highlights of his life was a trip to Israel with his dear friend, Chuck Karl. Together, they were baptized in the Jordan River. Dale was a loving and generous man who cared for his friends and family dearly.
Exodus 23:20 “See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”
Dale is survived by his wife Verla, his brother John, his children Bethany, Shawn and Mary Nicole and his grandchildren John Robert, Will, Alessia, Jack and Ethan and many other relatives.
If you choose to donate in Dale’s name, please donate to the Ronald McDonald House charity nearest you.
Services to be held at a later date.