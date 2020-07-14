Dale Jaffke, 88
Dale Jaffke of Grafton was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 88 years, leaving this earth to join his “bride” Jayne who passed just 5 months ago. Dale was born in Milwaukee on April 29, 1932 to the late Val Cherba (Stein) and the late Donald Jaffke. He graduated from Rufus King High School. He spent the majority of his life in Grafton alongside his wife of 65 years, Jayne. Together, they enjoyed spending time with family and friends with a determined mission of attending all their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s life events. Dale will be best remembered for his heart of gold and his incredible sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, trap-shooting, and an occasional afternoon at the casino. He worked for many years as the Yard Manager at Stevens Construction in Milwaukee and later at KM Development Corporation as a Project Manager. During his career he oversaw the construction of many large commercial buildings such as hotels, theaters, office buildings and retirement homes.
Dale is survived by his children, Thomas Jaffke of Fredonia, Bob Jaffke of Mauston, Dave (Patty) Jaffke of Grafton, John (Darlene) Jaffke of San Diego and Mary (nee Jaffke) Cochrane of Hartford; grandchildren, Paul (Buffy) Jaffke of Grafton, Emily Jaffke (Tim Otto) of Saukville, Kaitlyn Jaffke of Los Angeles, Brad (Brittany) Jaffke of Seattle, Kelly (Joe) Zuckerman of Washington DC, Erin Jaffke of Boston, Nicole Jaffke of San Diego, Josh Umhoefer of Grafton, Miranda Umhoefer of Eden, Val Boehm of Malone, Jason Hartmann of Milwaukee, Amara Hartmann of Beaver Dam, and Shayenne Jaffke of Fond du Lac; Great-grandchildren; Raeden, Chris, Skyler, Jaiden, Elijiah and Rhett; sisters/brothers/in-laws, Eleanor Gerhartz of New Holstein, Harvey Holzer of Grafton, Willard Hemauer of Chilton and Jean Holzer of Chilton. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Jayne; his mother Val Cherba, father Donald Jaffke; sisters/brothers/in-laws, Mary Hemauer, Donald Holzer, Joan & Chuck Hemauer and Chuck Gerhartz.
Due to Covid, a private service with his children and daughters-in-law was held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grafton. A private interment immediately followed at Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum (9400 W. Donges Bay Road, Mequon, WI). A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St Joseph’s Catholic Church. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Jaffke Family.
