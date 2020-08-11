Daniel D. Radue, 63
Daniel D. Radue, of Port Washington, passed away peacefully and went to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 63 years.
Dan was born on July 11, 1957, in Port Washington, the son of the late Clarence and the late Dorothy (nee Maas) Radue. Throughout his early years, Dan thoroughly enjoyed attending Sunday school at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt. He also enjoyed bowling, swimming, and working at Portal Industries.
Dan is survived by his brothers, Clarence (Sandra) Radue, Martin (Linda) Radue, and John Radue. He is further survived by five nieces and nephews, 11 great-nieces and great-nephews, his Norport family, other relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Arthur Radue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Freistadt, with the Rev. Carl Lehenbauer presiding. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Radue family.
The family would especially like to thank Mrs. Schmiel, Mrs. Meyer, and Mrs. Schoessow, who were his past Sunday school teachers, who left a lasting impression on Dan’s life.