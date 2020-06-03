KEWASKUM
Daniel W. Lauters Sr.
April 14, 1949 — May 31, 2020
Daniel William Lauters Sr., age 71, of Kewaskum, found eternal rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020, with his loving family by his side while in the comfort of his own home.
Dan was born on April 14, 1949, in Holy Cross to the late Louis and Margaret (nee Leider) Lauters. At a young age, Dan moved with his family to West Bend where he attended St. Mary’s School. He later graduated from West Bend High School in 1968. Following high school, Dan became a truck driver for Level Valley Dairy. On July 11, 1970, Dan was united in marriage to Helen Zimmer at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport. Dan loved motorcycling and going racing, whether it was hill climbing in his younger days or watching his sons on the flat track. He found peace working in his garden and in his garage. He looked forward to vacations, and enjoyed trapshooting and watching westerns. Dan lived a full life, but nothing filled his life with more joy than spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Helen; his three children, Louie (Amy) Lauters, Kate (Mike) Limberg, and Dan Lauters Jr.; three grandchildren, Eric, Justin, and Nicolas Limberg; two sisters, Gladys Weinreich and Irene (Leroy) Gnacinski; a brother, Jim (Joann) Lauters; two sisters-in-law, Toots (Dennis) Bartoli and Irene Brenon; two brothers-in-law, Ray (Bonney) Zimmer and Tom (Sue) Zimmer; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother Ron Lauters; parents-in-law, Gerald and Tona Zimmer; and brothers-in-law, Clayton Weinreich, Carl Zimmer, and Dale Brenon.
A public visitation in honor of Dan will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Kewaskum. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian burial will follow.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Jahnke, Dr. Ninneman, and Dr. Weatherbee for the years of excellent care that was given to Dan and his family. The family would also like to offer a heartfelt thank-you to Father Jacob Strand for all of his prayers and time spent with Dan.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
