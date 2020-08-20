Darlene A. Kaul, 85
Darlene A. Kaul of Grafton was born to eternal life on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 85 years.
Darlene was born in the Town of Jackson, on August 29, 1934, the daughter of the late Arnold Nicolaus and the late Elizabeth (nee Amacher) Nicolaus. She was later united in marriage to Arnold “Huns” Kaul Jr. on July 2, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Cedarburg. Together their marriage was blessed with two children, Todd and Tamara.
Darlene worked as a motor winder for Doerr Electric for over 20 years, and then went on to clean houses in both Mequon and Grafton for over 32 years.
Darlene was a longtime active member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton, where she was a member of the Women’s Guild. Faith and family meant everything to her and she will be missed by her church family.
Darlene is survived by her beloved husband, Arnold “Huns” Kaul Jr.; children, Todd Kaul and Tamara (Chris) Schaefer; grandsons, Brett Schaefer, Brandon Schaefer, and Bryan Schaefer. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Carla Volz.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Grafton. The funeral service will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton on Monday at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Kruse officiating. Darlene will be laid to rest at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Grafton. Memorials to the St. Paul Lutheran Women’s Guild are appreciated.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to watch the Darlene Kaul video tribute or to send online condolences to the Kaul family.