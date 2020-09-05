HILES
Darlene C. Wolf
March 29, 1943 — Sept. 2, 2020
Darlene C. Wolf, 77 of Hiles passed away September 2, 2020, at the Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Rhinelander.
Darlene was born March 29, 1943, in West Bend, the daughter of Steve and Mercedes (Steffan) Heder.
She was united in marriage to Gerald Wolf on August 7, 1965, in West Bend. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Gerald Wolf; daughter, Kristine Wolf, Wauwatosa; sons, Michael (Deanna) Wolf, La Crosse; Steven Wolf, Milwaukee; grandchildren, Kordelia Eisenreich, Klaudia Eisenreich, Klarissa Eisenreich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Mercedes Heder, and brother, Steven Heder.
In 1999 Darlene and her soul mate built their retirement home on Pine Lake in Forest County. She enjoyed designing, decorating and furnishing their dream home and lived there for the past 20 years.
She was an accomplished cook and baker and enjoyed preparing holiday feasts for friends and family. Many local neighbors relished her annual Italian night dinner event. The Food Network was her favorite website. Making others happy was very rewarding to her.
Reading, traveling and camping were high on her list of things to do. Her favorite places to visit included Fort Myers Beach FL, San Diego CA, Door County and Mackinac.
Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crandon at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Kennedy Gasper officiating.
A second visitation will be held at Myhrum-Patten Funeral Home, West Bend on Friday September 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with prayer service immediately after visitation. Burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Holy Angels Cemetery, West Bend.
She was a committed blood donor and donated 126 pints of blood in her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, please consider a financial donation to the Versiti Blood Center of southeast Wisconsin. https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/donor/auth/signin.
Versiti Blood Research Institute, Attn: Foundation Office, P.O. Box 26576, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com.