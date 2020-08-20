Darlene Schoessow, 83
Darlene Schoessow, age 83, was born to eternal life on August 16, 2020, in Port Washington. Darlene was born in Mequon on July 23, 1937, to the late Fred and Florence (nee Schultz) Radke. Darlene was married to the late Edward “Eddie” Schoessow on May 23, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. Darlene enjoyed her time volunteering as a Sunday school teacher, Ladies Aid and quilting for Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cedarburg. She had the gift of baking delicious desserts, which she shared at church and at family functions. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren. Darlene is survived by her son, Steve (Nancy) of Grafton, and her grandchildren Mark, Nathan and Aron. Outdoor committal service will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Cemetery (Hamilton Road, Cedarburg). Visitors are asked to keep social distancing protocols in mind. Mueller Funeral Home is assisting the family.