CAMPBELLSPORT
Darrel D. Sabish
Sept. 20, 1941 — July 28, 2020
Darrel D. Sabish, 78, of Campbellsport, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on September 20, 1941 in Campbellsport, the son of the late Alois and Marcella Sabish (nee Jewson).
Darrel graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1960 and was in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963. On October 20, 1962, he married Bonnie Mielkie at St. Kilian Catholic Church. Darrel worked at the West Bend Company for 43 years as a Teflon set-up man. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Wayne. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and collecting coins and arrowheads, along with many other items. Darrel will be missed by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie; his son, Dale Sabish; grandchildren, Kenneth Sabish (special friend, Aubrey), Michael Sabish (special friend, Hayley), and Brandon Sabish (special friend, Callie); great-grandson, Holden Sabish; brother Duane (Judy) Sabish); and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Richard (Kathy) Mielkie, Ramona (Ronnie) Dins, and Darlene Mielkie. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Steve Sabish (Luan) and his children, Steven Jr. (Kathleen) and Nicole Sabish (Steven), Lisa (Tim) Schraufnagel and their children, Mitchell, Ryan, and Brendan, Jim Mielkie and his children, Courtney and Olivia, Jo Ann Mielkie and her children, Jacob and Abigail, Jolene (Ryan) Heling and their children, Hayden and Beau, Garett (Debbie) Mielkie and their children, Justin and Breanna, Shane (Sara) Dins and their children, Austin and Aaron, Shannon (Jodie) Dins and their children, Ryan and Trevor, Derek Dins, and Laureen Miekie; one great-great-grandnephew, Hunter Sabish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Ervin Mielkie and Jerry Mielkie.
Private family services will be held at Elmore Cemetery.
Darrel’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Agnes Hospital Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit for their compassion and care.
