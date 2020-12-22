David Blair Ripley, Ph.D.
June 27, 1932 - Dec. 11, 2020
David Blair Ripley, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend. David was born on June 27, 1932 in Belmont, Massachusetts, to Raymond and Gertrude Ripley. He married Marjorie Homewood from Strawberry Point, Iowa, on June 9, 1956 in Strawberry Point.
First and foremost, David was an educator and storyteller, whether it was about Thomas Jefferson, Bronson Alcott, the historical site being visited, the current lesson for Sunday school, or his most recent golf game. His knowledge and command of the English language painted a picture for all listening to learn from and enjoy.
David graduated from Tufts University in Medford, Mass., in 1954 then served in the Army and working out of Rockford, Illinois, which is where he met Marjorie while she was teaching in Rockford. They were married in 1956 and moved to Niagara Falls, New York, where David worked for Kimberly Clark. After a few years, he realized that he was meant to be a teacher, so they moved to Iowa City, Iowa. David earned his master’s degree from the University of Iowa. He taught high school social studies at Iowa City High School for two years then became principal at Mid-Prairie High School in Wellman, Iowa, for four years. At that point, he returned to the University of Iowa to earn his Ph.D., studying history and philosophy of education. Upon completion of his Ph.D., the family settled in Sycamore, Illinois while David taught at Northern Illinois University for nearly 30 years. After retirement, David and Marjorie spent over 15 years in Dunnellon, Florida, where David played golf six days a week! He also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and traveling around the United States and Europe but always was happiest traveling to Ocean Point, Maine, and the New England area.
David is survived by his children: Mark (Carol) Ripley of Cohoes, New York, Bret (Mitsi Lizer) Ripley of Des Moines, Iowa, and Lisa (Rob) Sanborn of West Bend; his grandchildren: Kate Ripley of Nashville, Tennessee, Matthew Sanborn of Milwaukee, Emma Sanborn of Chicago, Illinois, and Rachel Sanborn of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and his big brother, Philip Ripley of Nashua, New Hampshire, and his twin sister, Dorothy Pike of Woburn, Massachusetts.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; his daughter Jayne Ripley; his parents, Raymond and Gertrude Ripley; and his siblings and spouses, Raymond and Lee Ripley, Ruth and Robert Daniels, Phyllis and Hugh Taylor, Mary Ripley, and George Pike.
A memorial service will be held in Sycamore, Illinois, on June 19, 2021, and in Ocean Point, Maine, on August 1, 2021, to celebrate David’s life. Memorials may be made to NIU Foundation for the College of Education to support the education of our future teachers, which was so important to David.
David’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of New Perspective Senior Living and Seasons Hospice for the loving care they provided.