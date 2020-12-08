KEWASKUM
David J. ‘Dave’ Rahlf
June 8, 1975 — Dec. 6, 2020
David J. “Dave” Rahlf, 45, of Kewaskum, passed away on December 6, 2020, at Kathy Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born on June 8, 1975, in West Bend, the son of James and Betty (nee Krause) Rahlf. On April 25, 2015, he was united in marriage to Kari Schutz in Allenton. Dave was employed by Michels Corporation as a gas fitter/foreman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing (especially winning 8th Place in the 2019 Walleye Weekend Tournament with his close friend Jim), and spending time with his family and friends. His famous fish fries and salmon spread will be greatly missed.
Those Dave leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Kari; a daughter, Taylor Rahlf; his mother, Betty Rahlf; a brother, Eric (Elizabeth) Rahlf; a sister, Wendy (Troy) Kinley; his nieces, Haley Rahlf, Evelyn Kinley and Alexandra (Swoosie) Rahlf; his nephews, James Rahlf, Cole Kinley, Travis Mantz, and Logan Mantz; his parents-in-law, James and Barbara Schutz; a sister-in-law, Lynnea (Dan) Mantz; other relatives and many friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, James Rahlf; his grandparents, Emil and Leona Rahlf and Allen and Novella Krause; his uncles, Wally (Emily) Rahlf, Don Rahlf, Roy Rahlf, and Bill Rahlf.
Private family services will be held for Dave. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a later date.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Dave’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhumpatten.com.