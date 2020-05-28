David J. Tolle
Oct. 24, 1964 — May 24, 2020
David Joseph Tolle, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020. David, son of James Tolle and Colleen Schmidt, was born on October 24, 1964, in Prairie Du Chien. He graduated from West Grant High School in 1983.
David is survived by his parents; stepfather, Mike Schmidt; daughter, Joelle; siblings: Dennis (Kris), Tim (Chris), and Denise. David is further survived by his girlfriend, Jonna; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Due to CDC restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rest in peace, David. We will always love you.