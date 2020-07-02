NEWBURG
David Roman ‘Dave’ Krejci
April 4, 1948 — June 29, 2020
David Roman “Dave” Krejci, age 72 years, of Newburg was called home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020, at Froedtert St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend surrounded by his loving family. Dave was born on April 4, 1948, in West Bend to Ralph and Delores Krejci (nee Schulze). He was united in marriage to Carol Thiemer on May 15, 1971, at Holy Trinity Church in Newburg. Dave graduated from West Bend High School in 1966. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1966-1969. Dave worked at Lorence Manufacturing and Power Test. He also served with the Newburg Fire Department and was a Newburg village trustee for many years. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, being on the lake, traveling and most of all spending time with his family. Those Dave leaves behind to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol; two loving children, Ralph (Aleeta Ruberti) Krejci and Lisa (Matthew) DeKarske; two granddaughters dear to his heart, Brittany (Andrew) Parshen and Michelle DeKarske; mother-in-law, Evelyn Thiemer (nee Kuehl); and brother-in-law, Richard (Mary) Thiemer, Jr.; and furry feline companions, Tootsie and Chit-Chat. Dave is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Richard Thiemer, Sr.; and numerous uncles and aunts.
Due to current restrictions, a private memorial Mass and burial will be held for Dave’s family at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg. Dave’s service will be recorded. The video of the service will be posted on our website at www.myrhum-patten.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Dave’s name to the Newburg Fire Department (P.O. Box 140, Newburg, WI 53060).
Dave’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Froedtert St. Joseph’s Hospital for the loving care they provided.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095. Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dave’s arrangements. For more information, call 262-334-2776.