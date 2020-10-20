PESHTIGO
David Terry Wilson
May 17, 1945 – Oct. 13, 2020
David T. Wilson, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Peshtigo. He was born at home on May 17, 1945, in Onalaska to Howard and Frances (nee Henry) Wilson. David graduated from Slinger High School and was a auto body technician for 25 years at Goeden’s Auto Body and then a welder at Faustel Corporation until his retirement. On August 14, 1965, he married Gwen Schellinger and began their family. David is survived by his wife, Gwen; daughters Wendi Haubrich, Debra (Doug) Karlin and Joy (fiancé Bill) Wilson; grandchildren: Troy (fiancé Amber) Wilson, Prairie Haubrich, Allyson Karlin, Briana Karlin, Tim (special friend Elaine) Judnic and Caroline Judnic, and great-grandson on the way. David is further survived by his siblings: Charlotte Stalsburg, Opal (Don) Ensenbach, Betsy Wigner, Nerma (Roger) Strehlow, Milan (Connie) Wilson and two sisters-in-law; his in-laws: Jerome (Kathy) Schellinger Jr., Charles Schellinger, James (Janet) Schellinger and Judy (Joseph) Pieper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Ralph, Hubert, Justin and Danny Wilson, Shelby Carsten; and brother-in-law Mark Schellinger.
We always joked that Dad had nine lives, even surviving stage 4 head and neck cancer. He loved building race cars, snowmobiling, hunting, restoring vintage cars, watching football and NASCAR, and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Private funeral services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service until 1:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.