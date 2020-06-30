Dean R. Zimmerman, 89
Dean R. Zimmerman of Grafton formerly of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton at the age of 89 years. Dean was born in Portage on February 14, 1931 to the late Harold & Clara (nee Hesselman) Zimmerman.
Dean was a long-time active member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church and had two careers, 24 years as a school counselor in the Cedarburg School District and 16 years at Johnson’s Wax in Racine. He is preceded in death by his dear wife Erika of 65 years and daughter Wendy (nee Von Ruden). He is survived by his children; Scott (Diane) of Rock Falls, Ill, Brian (JoAnn) of Big Bend, Tod of Elgin, S.C., Roger (Suzette) of New Berlin. He is further survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial of your choice are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg, is serving the family. 262-377-0380.