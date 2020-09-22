Dean Reinke, 64
Dean Reinke of Cedarburg passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on March 15, 2020, at the age of 64 years.
Dean was born on June 12, 1955, the son of the late Earl Reinke and the late Eleanor (nee Burchardt) Reinke. Years later, Dean started his own company, Dean Reinke Construction, working as a handyman on local residential homes in both the Cedarburg and Grafton communities. He ran his business for over 23 years.
Dean had a love for trains and had many collectibles at his home in Cedarburg. He also had a love for fish, which he got from his father, and at one point had 13 fish tanks with an assortment of species of fish. Dean also enjoyed working on and with computers, but his true love was spending time with his girlfriend of 23 years, Jo Hoenig.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send any online condolences to the Reinke family.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.