Deborah ‘Debbie’ L. Herro, 73
Deborah “Debbie” L. Herro of Grafton passed away at her residence on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 73 years.
Debbie was born on September 14, 1946, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Walter Dobratz and the late Louise (nee Reichert) Dobratz. She was later united in marriage to Lewis Herro on December 16, 1967, in Milwaukee. Together, their marriage was blessed with three children, David, Kerry, and Brian. Debbie was a woman of great faith and was a member at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, in Cedarburg. She enjoyed spending time at their lake home in Door County, but her true love was spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren.
Debbie is survived by her beloved husband, Lewis Herro; loving children: David Herro, Kerry Herro, and Brian (Anna) Herro; cherished grandchildren: Kal Herro, Radiah Herro, and Hank Herro; and brother, Harold (Jan) Dobratz. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Patricia Wilson.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, N65 W6503 Cleveland St., Cedarburg. Debbie will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton. A visitation will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church are appreciated.
