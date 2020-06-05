Delores ‘Dee Dee’ Irene Brace
May 27, 1931 — May 31, 2020
Delores “Dee Dee” Irene Brace (nee Carstens), age 89, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at The Cottages in West Bend. She was born on May 27, 1931, in Milwaukee, to Henry and Hilda (nee Erdmann) Carstens. Dee Dee is survived by her sons, John (Jean), Robert “Bob” (Linda), Neil (Tom Hage); grandchildren, Karri (Chris) Tait, Ryan (Meghan) Lowery-Brace, Matt, Peggy (Todd) Rogers, Eric (Natalie); 12 great-grandchildren; brother Sonny (Marilyn) Carstens, sister Carol Lyden and brother-in-law Herbert (Bernadine) Brace. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dee Dee was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Sr.; son Kenneth, twin grandsons Adam and Aaron Brace, and her parents.
A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095, with Pastor David Schoob presiding. The service will be live-streamed on the Phillip Funeral Home Facebook page. Limited visitation will be on Tuesday, June 9, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials are appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society (3650 State Road 60 Slinger, WI 53086).
A special thank-you to the staff of The Cottages and Cedar Bay West for their loving care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.