WEST BEND
Delores Edna Margaret Hauman (formerly Kempfer)
Dec. 8, 1927 — July 2, 2020
Delores Edna Margaret (nee Krueger) Hauman (formerly Kempfer) age 92 of West Bend, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Delores was born December 8, 1927 in Hartford, WI to Erma (nee Walrabenstein) and Henry Krueger. She was a longtime member of St. John United Church of Christ in Hartford.
Delores is survived by her loving sons, Rick (Cynthia) Kempfer and Michael (Victoria) Kempfer; cherished grandchildren, Robert (Bethany) Kempfer and Kate (Zach) Thompson; cherished greatgrandchildren, Caleb and Cora Kempfer, Soren and Emmitt Thompson; dear sisters, Phyllis (Emil) Kempfer and Donna Kornowski; and dear brother, August (Mary) Krueger. She is further survived by siblings-in-law of the Kempfer family, several loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Robert W. Kempfer (1951) and Peter F. Hauman (1964); dear loved sister, Jeanette (Virgil) Zimmerman; and brothers-in-law, Duane Fay and Ed Kornowski.
Private services were held with interment in St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford. Contributions in memory of Delores to St. John United Church of Christ in Hartford, the Washington Co. Humane Society, or to a charity of one’s choice are appreciated.
The Kempfer Family has a special thank you and appreciation for the care and support provided to Delores by the staff of Cedar Community Cottages and Cedar Community Hospice of West Bend.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.