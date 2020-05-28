Delores L. Holz (nee Auer), formerly of Grafton, was born to eternal life May 16, 2020, at age 83 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Adrian Holz; dear mother of Gary, Greg (Lori), Julie, and Dan (Jodi) Holz; loving grandmother of James (Nastassia), Brian (Sunshine), Douglas, Mary (Eddie), Jayci, Tyler, Nicole, and Grace; and great-grandma of Lilly, Ezra, Scarlett, Beckham, and Liam.
Delores was an avid Wisconsin sports fan; she loved her Packers, Brewers and Bucks. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, bowling, and driving. Delores instilled in her children what it means to be a hard worker. What meant the most to her was spending time with her family.
At this time, no public services have been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.