MAYVILLE
Delwin Edwin ‘Del’ Peters
Feb. 12, 1957 — June 16, 2020
Delwin Edwin “Del” Peters, age 63 years, of Mayville, formerly of Grafton, was called home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville. Del was born on February 12, 1957, in Port Washington to Marvin and Mildred Peters (nee Kringel). Del was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newburg. He attended St. John’s Grade School and graduated from West Bend High School in 1975. Del loved being with his family. He enjoyed baseball, playing cards, eating snacks and drinking soda; he especially enjoyed ice cream.
Those Del leaves behind to cherish his memory include his brother, Dale (Joyce) Peters; and sister, Marlene Peters. He is further survived by three nieces, Stacey Peters, Michelle (Andy) Christophersen, and Katie (Ryan Paulin) Peters; nephew, Nathan (Missy) Peters; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as aunts, uncles and many other relatives and friends; including his Daybreak friends.
In addition to his parents, Del was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Ida Kringel (nee Heckendorf); paternal grandparents, Frank and Clara Peters (nee Ackermann); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral service for Del will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church (623 Congress St., Newburg, WI 53060) with Pastor Kurt Schaser officiating. Interment at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Newburg.
Del’s family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Newburg or Daybreak Group Home in Horicon.
Del’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Daybreak Group Home, Crossroads Care Center and Generations Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095. Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Del’s arrangements.