Denise M. Kudek
Aug. 20, 1963 — July 25, 2020
Denise M. Kudek (nee Wahl), age 56, of Kewaskum, formerly Kohlsville, left this world on Saturday, July 25, 2020, while surrounded by her sister and her children with all their love, and went on to join her loving husband in the afterlife.
She was born in Milwaukee on August 20, 1963, to the late James and Cecelia (nee Limbach) Wahl. Denise was raised in Slinger, where she graduated with the Class of 1981. Denise married the love of her life, Thomas J. Kudek, on July 13, 1991, at Sacred Heart in Allenton. She went on to attend Moraine Park Technical College, earning various certificates throughout her life, most recently as a medical assistant, and was employed at Froedtert Memorial Clinic. She was an avid golfer and snowmobiler, spending many fond memories at their Up North cabin in Laona. If socializing and making new friends was an award, Denise would have received a lifetime achievement award in it. Wherever she went, she was loved. Denise was a volunteer EMT at the Kohlsville and Kewaskum Fire Stations.
Denise is survived by her loving children, Erica (Kevin) Monzingo, Anthony Kudek, Steven (Bryana) Kudek, and Morgan (Brett) Koeferl; proud Grandma to Cecelia, Emmett, Bernadette, Aubrey, Alaina, and Joshua; cherished sister of Darlene Dempsey; daughter-in-law to Roger and Joyce Kudek; sister-in-law of Karen (Tim) Heberer, Dave Kudek, Cindy (Wayne) Koester, Laura Steinman, and Lynn (Tom) Gagliano; adored “mother” to canine companion, Josie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and her husband, Tom (June 25, 2016).
A sharing of memories for Denise will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Crossroads Bar and Grill (7710 County Road W, West Bend, WI 53090). The memorial will coincide with the benefit that had previously been planned that day from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
A special thank-you to all for the care and compassion given by many in our families’ time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.
