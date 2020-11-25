Dennis L. Gutzke
Oct. 8, 1946 - Nov. 23, 2020
Dennis L. Gutzke, age 74, passed away on Monday November 23, 2020, in West Bend. He was born on October 8, 1946, in Milwaukee to Edward F. and Leone M. (nee DeBarge) Gutzke. Dennis graduated from John Marshall High School and was later drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He married Charlotte M. Roeske on April 19, 1980, and they were married for 40 years. Dennis was retired from Pieper Electric as a panel wireman.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children Elizabeth Kiepert, Claudette (James) Grossmeyer, Kristine (Randy) Shay and Jeanette Linda. He is further survived by grandchildren Clarissa (Jason) Theobald, Kyle Kiepert, James, Jerard and Cecelia Lewis, Bren and Brock Harrison; great-grandchildren Hayden and Landen Theobald; and his brothers Glen (Lynn) and Dave Gutzke; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Dennis enjoyed weekly card games, computer games, going up north to Perch Lake Plaza and fishing. He loved his cat Tiger.
Private services will be held.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.