KEWASKUM
Dennis M. Kocher
Oct. 20, 1942 - Dec. 11, 2020
Dennis M. Kocher, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home in Kewaskum, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 20, 1942, in West Bend to Harold and Julia (nee Weston) Kocher.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia; children Todd (Beth) Kocher, Cheryl (Ben) Bauer, John (Beverly) Foyse, and Mark (Sheila) Foyse. He is additionally survived by 10 grandchildren: Mike (Bryn), Becca (Jordan), Cady (Mark), Johnny, Spencer, Tyler, Nicole, Megan, Bryce, and Bella. He is also survived by a brother, Ray Kocher. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, June Fields, Jerry Kocher, Ronald Kocher, Dawn Prouty; first wife Phyllis, and a son, Tab.
Dennis was employed as a welder/fabricator supervisor for the majority of his career. He had the honor of being one of the first Vietnam veterans on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in September of 2017, after serving his country in the Army and National Guard. Dennis was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and gambling in his free time.
Public visitation will be at the Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend on Thursday, December 17, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. A private family funeral service to follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor David Schoob presiding. The service will be livestreamed on the Phillip Facebook page at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park with full military honors. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Memorials are appreciated to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
A special thank-you to Seasons Hospice, Dr. R Trivedi and Dr. A. Jella for the care they provided to Dennis. We would also like to thank all the other medical and nursing staff who cared for dad.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.